Structure Tone replaces Blakeston with Fahy

Justin Fahy joined Structure Tone London as commercial director in 2021 from ISG. He now replaces the man who recruited him, Danny Blakeston, who left the company a few weeks ago after less than two years in the job. Blakeston had also joined from ISG.

Structure Tone London has also brought back preconstruction director Jonathan Ross, another ISG alumni who worked for Structure Tone as business development director between 2012 and 2018. In the interim he has been working for architect Perkins & Will and property firm Unispace.

Further fleshing out the London leadership team, refurbishment director Kevin Crane has been promoted to operations director and Lee Aldridge is now commercial director.

“These promotions position our London business for long-term success across our core sectors,” said Structure Tone International managing director James Reidy. “Justin has helped us rebuild our business and will similarly continue to lead our team’s continued growth. We are also thrilled to welcome back Jonathan Ross, a fixture in the London commercial real estate industry.

“We are quite pleased to see our hard work paying off already with some extremely prestigious projects with highly valued clients. The outlook for Structure Tone London is extremely positive.”

Danny Blakeston was brought in after several loss making years to restructure the London business and the US parent company injected £12.7m to recapitalise it.

Structure Tone London has not made a profit since 2017, when it made £1.1m profit before tax on revenue of £104m. In 2021 it made a pre-tax loss of £4.1m on £77m turnover.

