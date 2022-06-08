New leadership at VolkerWessels UK

Richard Offord, the incoming chief executive

He succeeds Alan Robertson, who takes up a new position as chairman of the business.

Alan Robertson joined VolkerWessels UK in 2008 and since then has led the growth of the group from £576m turnover in 2009 to £1,082m in 2020.

The group has 3,600 employees across five businesses: VolkerFitzpatrick, VolkerRail, VolkerStevin, VolkerHighways and VolkerLaser.

Richard Offord has been with the business since 1990, when he joined the former Fitzpatrick as an engineer. As well as being managing director of VolkerFitzpatrick, he is also chief operating officer of VolkerWessels UK.

Alan Robertson said: “VolkerWessels UK has a unique culture, and a phenomenal level of support from our shareholders. Thanks to this, and our strong balance sheet, and robust forward order book and opportunity pipeline, I know that we have an equally strong future ahead. It is a pleasure to be able to hand over to a colleague who is already well-known and respected, both within our own business and the industry as a whole.”

Alan Robertson is moving from chief executive to chairman

Richard Offord said: “I am proud to have been given the opportunity to head up the remarkable VolkerWessels UK business, and to be able to continue the excellent work of Alan and our teams across the group. Alan and I have worked closely together for the past 14 years, and in particular for the past year, since I took on the role of chief operating officer.”

Alfred Vos, chief executive of Royal VolkerWessels, the Dutch parent company, said: “Under Alan Robertson’s leadership, VolkerWessels UK has become a strong and well-respected business, operating across a wide range of sectors and offering a breadth of key capabilities and specialisms for leading UK clients, and nationally significant projects. As Alan takes this next step and moves to the role of chairman, I am delighted that the group will retain his knowledge and guidance, and I am equally pleased that we can pass the day-to-day leadership reins to someone with the experience and industry knowledge that Richard Offord brings.”

