Tue April 17 2018

published 17 Apr 2018

New Lovell MD gets to work

Former Laing O'Rourke director Steve Coleby has started work at Lovell this month as the new managing director.

Steve Coleby is the new managing director of Lovell Above: Steve Coleby is the new managing director of Lovell

Steve Coleby joined Lovell from Laing O’Rourke to succeed Jonathan Goring, who has moved up to be partnerships director for Lovell parent company Morgan Sindall Group.

Mr Coleby was with Laing O’Rourke for more than 24 years, having started there as a trainee. He spent time as managing director of UK Infrastructure and went on to become managing director of UK construction and later commercial director for Europe and Middle East.

Morgan Sindall Group chief executive John Morgan said: “Steve brings with him some fantastic experience including his knowledge in both building and infrastructure.”            

 

