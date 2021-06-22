New MD at Intelligent Steel

Gus Houliston

Durham-based Intelligent Steel has appointed Gus Houliston as its new managing director with a brief to grow the business.

He will be pushing steel frames and load bearing systems as well as component supply for the modular sector.

He replaces Nigel Storey, who has left the business.

Gus Houliston joins Intelligent Steel from Midgard where he had been operations director for the past two years, setting up its industrial division and securing the company’s first pre-construction services agreement for a new cruise terminal in Southampton.

He spent 10 years at LNT Construction as managing director, where he played a pivotal role in introducing light gauge steel frame to the care and assisted living market. He also worked on 22 Bishopsgate during a period with Severfield.

Gus Houliston said of his new job: “We have a strong pipeline of work and the capability to really take a hold of the market and to grow newly acquired SFS (steel framing systems )/load bearing and modular LSF (light steel frame) business. LSF has a significant role to play in helping to decarbonise the structural fabric of new and existing buildings. It lends itself to MMC (modern methods of construction), which can help the UK build much quicker and to higher quality, with enhanced sustainability and health and safety credentials.”

