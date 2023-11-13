New MD for East Anglian house-builder

Duncan Jackson

Duncan Jackson starts work at Hopkins Homes today, 13th November, taking the place of Chris Severson, who has been in the role on an interim basis since June.

Chris Severson is operating managing director at Terra Firma, Guy Hands’ private equity firm, which acquired Hopkins, East Anglia’s largest privately owned house-builder, in 2022.

Duncan Jackson established Cala’s north home counties region in 2014. Prior to Cala Homes, he held managing director positions with Persimmon Homes Essex and Taylor Wimpey North Thames. He has also held senior land roles at George Wimpey and Laing Homes.

