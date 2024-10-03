New MD for JPG

David Allwood

David Allwood, a director of JPG since 2018, takes over as managing director from Chris Harding who moves to a consultancy role after nearly 15 years managing the business.

A chartered structural engineer, Allwood joined JPG as a project engineer in 2007.

“JPG has a proud heritage which spans nearly 40 years and I am thrilled to take up this new role, leading JPG into the next exciting chapter in our history,” he said. “We have a fantastic business, and our can-do approach places us at the forefront in developing the built environment nationwide. I look forward to supporting the team on our continued successes.”

Chris Harding said: “Independence is one of the key drivers for the JPG team and it has been a great pleasure to guide the business to this next step in our internal succession planning. David has a wealth of industry experience and knows the business well and I am delighted to offer him my personal congratulations and to wish him every success for the future.”

Established in 1988, JPG employs 45 people from offices in Leeds and Birmingham and provides civil and structural engineering consultancy services.

