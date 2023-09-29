New MD for Muse

​​​​​​​Phil Mayall

Phil Mayall steps up from his current role as northwest managing director to succeed Kate Bowyer. She left the company back in April after barely a year as managing director to join the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority as chief financial officer.

Phil Mayall has been with Muse since 2006. He is also a director of The English Cities Fund, a national regeneration partnership between Muse, Homes England and Legal & General.

He said: “Our business is all about creating vibrant places in partnership, that build brighter futures for communities up and down the country. I’m excited for what the future holds at Muse and I look forward to working with colleagues and partners to deliver more long-term projects that transform our towns and cities and provide opportunities for all to thrive.”

Morgan Sindall group chief executive John Morgan said: “Phil brings a wealth of experience of delivery, alongside a strategic vision and drive, to delivering the best for communities across the UK to Muse and we look forward to seeing that what the business achieves with Phil at the helm moving forward.”

