New MD for Yorkshire housebuilder

Neil Reaney

Leeds-based Harron Homes Yorkshire has appointed Neil Reaney as managing director.

Neil Reaney, aged 55, has worked in the house-building industry for more than 30 years, for both public and private companies, and across a range of roles. His former employers include Crest Nicholson, Barratt and Miller Homes.

He has joined Harron from Gleeson Homes, where he was regional managing director for Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

His father, Paul ‘Speedy’ Reaney, was a mainstay of Don Revie’s Leeds United football team in the 1960s and ’70s.

Of his new job, Reaney said: “The homes Harron builds are first class. What I have seen so far is on a different level and I can’t wait to get stuck in, be creative and make a difference. I am looking forward to ensuring this business is a finely tuned machine and is recognised for both quality and service and for being a great place to work.”

He added: “I believe that people are a business’ greatest strength, and I will be spending time on their empowerment and development, nurturing mindset, culture and bringing the best out of each and every one of them. We have so much potential in our ranks in terms of passion, capability, knowledge and flair that inevitably produces the sought after homes they create.

“My goal is to continue to deliver a quality product, keeping people safe in their work environment, produce first class customer service and ensure Harron Homes is at the forefront of our industry.’’

Harron Homes group managing director James Poynor added: “I was drawn to Neil’s energy and vision. His experience is second to none and his approach will help us drive our business forward.’’

