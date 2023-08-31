New Model Institute secures Balfour Beatty's support

Image from NMITE

The New Model Institute for Technology & Engineering (NMITE), based in Hereford, was inaugurated in October 2018 and in November 2020 received validation by The Open University for its degree courses.

It currently has just 60 students but hopes to grow its student body to 300 by 2027.

NMITE has designed its curriculum to mirror real-world working environments with students engaged in projects to enhance their practical experience.

Its accelerated degree programme and flexible entry requirements – no need for maths or physics A-levels – are designed to attract a wider range of students into engineering and construction. It claims to be ‘breaking the mould’ and ‘disrupting higher education’.

Balfour Beatty has agreed to contribute to the NMITE curriculum, host seminars and provide industrial placements for students.

Balfour Beatty human resources director Paul Raby, said: "By combining our industry expertise with NMITE's innovative curriculum, we can empower the next generation of engineers to excel in practical skills and meet the evolving demands of the construction industry. With this partnership, we can open doors for a diverse range of young people to enter the construction industry by catering to a variety of learning abilities that equips students with a well-rounded skillset.”

NMITE chief executive James Newby added: “Our breakthrough, interdisciplinary model of higher education involves, at every stage, engagement with employer partners and work on real life projects. What better experience for our students to have than to hone their skills with a partner of the calibre of Balfour Beatty? Joining forces with this leading international group will be another fundamental part of shaping tomorrow’s engineers so that students leave NMITE not only work ready but as true game changers.”

