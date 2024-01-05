New name for Artex

Artex is now Okarno

Artex is both a type of textured plaster and a distribution company that sells Artex products, as well as Thistle, Gyproc, Weber and Blue Hawk renders and coatings.

Saint Gobain said that adopting a new brand name for its Artex business “better reflects what the company does as an essential supply chain partner for a range of leading construction products”.

Artex will remain as a product brand name for those who still want swirly finishes on their walls or ceilings. It was very popular in the 1970s, either for disguising surface flaws or simply for those who liked swirly patterns. In those days it was reinforced with asbestos (as were other materials at the time), which – along with changing fashions in interior design – contributed to its fall in popularity and consequent decline in brand value.

That it is now being dropped at company level suggests that the Artex brand has come to be regarded as a liability rather than an asset.

Jason Smith, managing director of Okarno, said: “The Okarno brand represents a modern yet adaptable style that retains links to our heritage. This is important for our customers as we have strong and deep roots in our market place. It’s important to remember that although we have a new name, we are still the same great business, with the same great products and people.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk