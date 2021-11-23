New owner for Edinburgh building company

The acquisition has led to creation of a new division, THG Windows & Doors

CBS director Paul Browne will become director of THG Electrical Services and CBS director Danni Moss will be director of the newly launched THG Windows & Doors division.

All existing CBS employees will transfer over to THG. Existing CBS client and service agreements will transfer over to THG.

THG said that both bring a wealth of experience to the existing management team and will grow their business divisions both locally and nationally for Terry Healy Group. “This investment represents an important strategic opportunity to offer additional home improvement services to our expanding client base within Edinburgh & The Lothians,” said Gayle Healy, director of Terry Healy Group. “The acquisition also adds additional capacity to service future clients and new business opportunities, both locally and nationally. Existing CBS clients will also benefit from 5-star customer service and support from Terry Healy Group.”

