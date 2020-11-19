New owner for Haki HQ

Haki UK's former yard in Tamworth, now owned by UK System Scaffold Hire

Haki UK moved to new offices in Tamworth in September and gave up the yard on the back of its recent distributor agreement with Enigma Industrial Services.

As previously reported, Enigma is now the sole UK distributor of Haki modular scaffolding systems, holding Haki stock at its seven depots around the UK.

The move had provided an expansion opportunity for UK System Scaffold Hire (UKSHH), whose managing director Gary Griffiths started his scaffold career as a yard hand at the Tamworth and spent 24 years with Haki.

UKSHH will run the Tamworth site in addition to its current site in Chesterfield.

“The acquisition further cements our relationship with Haki as their preferred hire partner and will obviously make it easier for us to service our existing customers in the Midlands and the south,” Gary Griffiths said, “but it is also a strategic move which will put us in a prime position to support major infrastructure projects such as HS2 and the construction programme leading up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk