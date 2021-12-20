New owner for Lifting Gear UK

Lifting Gear UK specialises in the hire and sale of lifting tackle but also designs and fabricates bespoke rigging equipment for heavy lifting operations

It was founded in November 2007 by Chris Turner, an Ainscough crane driver, and has 12 depots across England and Scotland. In the year to 31st October 2020 it turned over £8.4m.

Axel Johnson’s Lifting Solutions division includes Certex and Traction Levage. Managing director Ralf Wiberg said: “We are very enthusiastic about this opportunity to expand our offering within the lifting rental market, which we believe will be a corner stone in our future growth and increased focus on sustainable customer offers. Lifting Gear UK has a well-established brand and dedicated co-workers with a can-do attitude that we believe will contribute significantly to our group.”

On selling up, Chris Turner said: “I believe that Axel Johnson International is the ideal owner to help grow Lifting Gear UK’s business and brand recognition. I am confident that the group’s culture and know-how of the industry will support further growth of the company.”

Terms of the deal were not made public.

