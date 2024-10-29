New owner for Pick Everard

Pick Everard managing partner Duncan Green

Pick Everard, a Leicester-based partnership, with more than 700 employees, now becomes part of Artelia UK

Following the acquisition of Austin Newport Group in Birmingham in 2020 and Castons in Suffolk in March 2024, Artelia now has close to 1,000 employees in the UK. Worldwide, it now has nearly 10,000 and turned over €983m last year.

Pick Everard’s 2024 turnover is £71m (€84m).

Artelia chief executive Benoît Clocheret said: “This external growth operation is fully in line with Artelia's strategy to develop at a sustained pace in order to reinforce its position as a multidisciplinary leader on the international scene. By joining forces with Pick Everard, we broaden our skills in architecture and design engineering and strengthen our foothold in the UK, where we have already been present for over 20 years. With its solid economy and strong engineering culture, the UK market offers real growth prospects, whether in healthcare, infrastructure or industry. Driven by our shared values of independence, proximity to our clients and technical excellence, I am deeply convinced that this merger will consolidate our group's development momentum, bringing new services to an increasingly broad UK market, as well as stimulating career development opportunities for our teams.”

Pick Everard managing partner Duncan Green said: “Joining the Artelia Group unlocks the next exciting phase of Pick Everard’s long history. The strategic alignment of the two businesses will further enhance Pick Everard’s well-established position, providing the foundation for further growth and success, through diversification of our offer, and access to new clients and markets within the UK and abroad. This move immediately expands our network of colleagues from over 700 people in the UK, to 9,700 people across the Artelia Group, and creates new opportunities to collaborate and share in best practice, innovation and expertise that will benefit clients world-wide. Culture alignment has been critical in our decision to join the Artelia Group, as we’ve sought a partner that is 100% employee-owned and with whom we share the same core values. In Artelia, we have found an organisation that echoes Pick Everard’s commitment to deliver better together for its people, clients, communities and the environment.”

