New regional leadership for Gleeds

Dorothy Robertson

Dorothy Robertson has joined Gleeds as regional director for Scotland and Northern Ireland with more than 35 years’ experience. She spent 28 years with Robinson Low Francis (RLF) prior to its 2021 acquisition by US firmMGAC (Mark G Anderson Consultants). As executive partner at RLF, she led its cost consultancy and project management operations.

Robertson is based in Gleeds’ Glasgow office and overseas a team of 50 staff. Gleeds’ projects in Scotland and Northern Ireland have included Belfast Stories, the Helix at Falkirk and projects with Microsoft, PWC, Diageo, Historic Environment Scotland, Amazon, BAE Systems, Vita and the Universities of St Andrews, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Queens Belfast.

Brian McArdle, who took over as UK managing director at Gleeds from Anthony Cork last month, said: “We’re pleased to be welcoming Dorothy to the business and I’m personally looking forward to working with her in supporting clients from our Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast offices. Gleeds will benefit enormously from Dorothy’s rich and diverse sector experience, and it’ll be fantastic to see this thriving region go from strength to strength.”

Dorothy Robertson added: “I’m thrilled to be taking up the role and leading a business with such a deep regional heritage. It’s an exciting time to be joining Gleeds, and I’m eager to get started building relationships with my new colleagues and clients, as well as collaborating to deliver exceptional results for the wide array of projects being delivered.”

