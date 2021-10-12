US firm takes over RLF

Mark G Anderson

The acquisition of RLF takes MGAC’s global staff numbers from around 170 to 270 and combined turnover of the business to £55m.

London-based RLF becomes MGAC’s first office outside of North America.

It was an all-cash purchase but the sum paid by MGAC (Mark G Anderson Consultants) to RLG’s six partners was not disclosed.

Current RLF managing partner David Thomson has used this as an opportunity to announce his retirement at the age of 58. Sean Clemons was unanimously elected by fellow partners as his successor.

With the acquisition, Sean Clemons takes on the role of managing director in the UK. All RLF partners remain in place as directors with Chris Barker, Andy Dedman, and Dorothy Robertson becoming executive directors, overseeing the Midlands, London/southeast and Scotland regions, respectively.

Sean Clemons

MGAC president and founder Mark Anderson said: “We quickly realised RLF shared a common vision with our company and there was a real opportunity for a strategic transatlantic expansion. We have been working in the UK for more than 20 years and we saw RLF as the ideal firm for us to establish stronger roots in the country and across Europe. Our expanded business will create a formidable organisation across two continents helping bring the most ambitious project visions to reality. We believe, by combining tools and resources, we can add jet fuel in the form of investment and energy to the UK business to provide greater opportunities to our professionals globally, and to better serve our clients.”

