New regional MD for Crest Nicholson

Charlie Joseph

Charlie Joseph has been promoted from sales and marketing director in Crest Nicholson’s Chiltern division to southwest managing director.

Before joining Crest Nicholson in 2022, she worked as sales and marketing director for both Berkeley and Taylor Wimpey, with a short secondment as land and planning director at Taylor Wimpey.

Of her new role, she said: “It is an exciting time to join the division and I’m very much looking forward to my new chapter in the southwest.”

She replaces Mark Foyle, who in December 2022 also moved from Crest Nicholson’s Chilterns division to Bristol. He is now managing director of Crest Nicholson's south division in Surrey.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk