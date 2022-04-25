New rules for old steel

Reclaimed steel sections (Image courtesy of Cleveland Steel & Tubes)

The BCSA model specification applies to suppliers of steel products placed on the market as reclaimed structural steel sections for the fabrication of structural steelwork

The Steel Construction Institute reuse protocol SCI P427 already provides guidance for reclaimed steel produced since 1970 and work is under way to extend this guidance to pre-1970 steelwork. Alongside technical and design guidance, different procurement approaches are required to facilitate steel reuse. To support demand for recycling, the British Constructional Steelwork Association (BCSA) has developed a model specification for the purchase of reclaimed steel sections. It recommends that this specification should be used conjunction with its publication Annex J – Sustainability Specification of the National Structural Steelwork Specification for Buildings (NSSS), BCSA Pub. No. 65/22.

The 10-page model specification applies to the contract between the stockholder (the supplier) and the steelwork contractor (the purchaser). The supplier should comply with the requirements of this specification, unless otherwise agreed with the purchaser, it says.

The BCSA said: “Although business models for the reclamation and reuse of structural steelwork are still evolving, the environmental and potential cost benefits of steel reuse are compelling and the market will define the most efficient models going forward. The supply chain will need to adapt to these new procurement models.”

Copies can be downloaded for free from steelconstruction.org.

