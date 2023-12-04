New senior partner for Ward Williams

Ward Williams senior partner James Beckly (left) and chairman Andy Snapes (right) seen with John Elkington, co-founder of Environmental Data Services

Andy Snapes, who was the last of Ward Williams’ founding partners to be senior partner, now becomes chairman of the practice.

Ward Williams Associates LLP was incorporated in Truro in 2015 as a partnership of chartered building and quantity surveyors. Ward Williams Holdings Limited dates back to 1991. The new senior partner, James Beckly, joined in 2017 and became managing partner in 2021.

“It’s a challenging yet exciting time for our industry,” James Beckly said, “and I’m proud to be taking the lead of the next stage of Ward Williams’ evolution at a time of great transformation. My focus will be on ensuring we’re fit for the future through continued improvements to our infrastructure in readiness for AI integration and improving our service delivery through the formation of strategic partnerships with other industry leaders.”

Andy Snapes said: "It has been an absolute privilege to lead Ward Williams over the past 10 years. I am hugely proud of the legacy of sustainable growth and the many other notable achievements that we have been able to deliver as a team working together. The development of Ward Williams is a tribute to the sum of the many parts that it now encompasses.

“As the last of its founding partners to take the role of chairman, it gives me great pleasure to reflect on the dreams of those three founders who had a simple vision of what a great consultancy business could look like and become. The business can look forward with the unshakeable confidence that it is underpinned by a governance model that is premised on long-term custodianship, is led by an amazing and diverse team of people and continues to enjoy the support of its clients across the length and breadth of the UK.”

