New trustees for CITB

Rachael Cunningham, Nikki Davis, Stephen Gray, Julia Heap, and Herman Kok joined the CITB’s board of trustees on 1st April 2024, serving a four-year term.

CITB trustees are tasked with ensuring that the organisation meets its objectives and delivers on its commitments to the construction industry.

The new trustees

Rachael Cunningham is preconstruction & bid lead at Laing O’Rourke.

Nikki Davis is the principal and chief executive of Leeds College of Building.

Stephen Gray is head of engineering development at Bam Nuttall.

Julia Heap is the principal and chief executive of Hopwood Hall College in Rochdale.

Herman Kok is company secretary at Lindum Group.

CITB chair Peter Lauener said that the five new trustees “bring great experience to the board across both industry and further education”. He said: “They will bring new ideas and will strengthen CITB’s ability to achieve our core purpose which is to support the construction industry to have a skilled, competent, and inclusive workforce, now and in the future.”

