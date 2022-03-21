Next phase of Cheshunt Lakeside moves forward

The planned phase 1b of Cheshunt Lakeside

CLDL has sold 205 plots at Cheshunt Lakeside to build-to-rent operator London BTR Investments (London BTR). The land sale led to a build contract for 205 homes to Inland Partnerships, the construction division of Inland Homes.

This building will range in height from between five and seven storeys

The combined value of the sale is £56.4m.

Planning consent for a new urban village at Cheshunt Lakeside was granted in 2019, with approval for 1,725 new homes, as well as significant commercial space and associated infrastructure. Inland Homes has 422 homes under construction at this site – the 205 homes for London BTR within Phase 1B, together with 195 homes being built on behalf of a local housing association and 22 homes for private sale.

Elsewhere Inland Homes has received a resolution to grant planning permission on behalf of project investors for 131 homes at Thames Road, Barking. Subject to signing a Section 106 agreement, Inland Homes has permission for a residentially led, mixed-use scheme of 131 homes and 2,000 sqm of commercial space at Thames Road, Barking. It aims to finalise the Section 106 agreement within the next two months.

Inland Homes chief executive Stephen Wicks said: “These projects demonstrate how the group is continuing to make further tangible progress in the delivery of our strategic objectives – reducing our net debt and growing both our partnership housing and asset management areas of the business.”

Latest image of the Cheshunt Lakeside site from cheshuntlakeside.co.uk (March 2022)

