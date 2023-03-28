NG Bailey moves finance chief to operations

Jonathan Stockton, chief operating officer of NG Bailey

Jonathan Stockton joined NG Bailey from the Leeds office of Deloitte in 2015 and became chief financial officer in 2020.

As chief operating officer (COO) he will run the group’s operational capabilities and administration, alongside developing and implementing business strategies. He remains on the group board, alongside the chief executive and four non-executive directors.

Clare Salmon, previously group financial controller, has been promoted to group finance director in his place and joins the group operating executive. Unlike Jonathan Stockton, however, she is not on the group board.

Chief executive David Hurcomb said: “It is pleasing to see Jonathan move up into this newly created and strategic role. He has been an important part of the senior team since joining in 2016 and has contributed much to ensure the continued success of the business.

“As a business, we are committed to recognising and rewarding our own talent and Clare’s promotion is testament to that. It also shows our succession plans are working and that colleagues can thrive and succeed in their careers with us.”

Jonathan Stockton said: “NG Bailey continues to be a leader within its field, and I am excited about the opportunity this role presents to deliver important work that further enhances our market leading position and supports our people – the lifeblood of the business. I look forward to developing further in this new role and making a positive contribution to our ongoing success.”

