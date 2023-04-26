NG Bailey wins Wembley stadium management deal

NG Bailey will provide planned preventative and reactive mechanical and electrical (M&E) maintenance services to keep the stadium operating smoothly and efficiently.

NG Bailey already looks after several shopping centres and other sports facilities. At Wembley, it says, it will “apply its bespoke and flexible approach to intelligent building management in its work with the stadium, using data driven methods to identify and resolve problems more quickly, improve energy and water usage and enhance the management of building assets”.

Operations director John Cooper said: “We are looking forward to using our expertise to maintain and enhance the facilities of one of the UK’s most iconic sporting and entertainment venues.”

Jonathan Davies, head of property at Wembley Stadium, said: “We’re delighted to be working with NG Bailey to deliver our FM plans over the next five years. Their knowledge and experience in the sector will ensure we continue to provide world-class facilities for the millions of visitors to Wembley Stadium each year.”

