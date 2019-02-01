Nixon buys Elliott’s Loohire business

Elliott has sold its toilets to Nixon Hire

Elliott, an Algeco company, said that getting out of toilets would enable it to invest in its range of site huts.

Lee Young, chief financial officer at Elliott, said: “Loohire has been a valued part of the Elliott offering for over 15 years and we’re pleased that we have been able to come to this agreement with Nixon Hire. We are confident that the business will thrive under its new ownership, giving greater opportunities to our employees as well as to our valued customer and supplier base.”

He added: “The sale of Elliott Loohire will enable us to focus our attentions on growing our hire business, and to invest in our product and service offerings such as our Flex range and 360 services.”

Nixon Hire managing director Graham Nixon said: “We have ambitious plans for the development of our business and the purchase of Elliott’s Loohire division contributes to a very exciting period of growth for Nixon Hire.

“The depot locations, knowledgeable staff and well-established contracts were key factors in our decision to make an offer. The acquisition fits very well with the operation of our existing toilet division and we are extremely confident that the transition will be smooth for both staff and existing customers.

“Our management team will be visiting each of our new locations to welcome our new employees to the team and induct them into the Nixon Hire business.”

The transfer is due to complete on 28th February 2019.