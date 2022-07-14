NMCN saviour rescues utilities business

Svella Connect, formerly NMCN's telecoms division, now includes Aberla Utilities

Svella has purchased Aberla Energy and Aberla Utilities from Aberla Group administrators, saving 19 jobs in Warrington.

Aberla Energy will continue as a standalone trading entity within Svella Infrastructure, offering solar energy installations and electric vehicle charging points.

Aberla Utilities, a fibre network infrastructure business, will merge with Svella Connect, a telecoms infrastructure provider that was previously NMCN’s telecoms business. Twelve employees will transfer to Svella Connect as part of the deal.

Svella was set up in 2018 in Carlisle by former Stobart executives Andrew Tinkler and Ben Whawell to invest in under-performing companies.

When NMCN collapsed in October 2021, Svella acquired the telecoms, plant hire, transport and accommodation business divisions of NMCN, securing more than 680 jobs out of the 1,700 total employees across the group. NMCN chief executive Lee Marks, only recently arrived from NG Bailey, was among those that moved to Svella.

He said: “We are delighted to have safeguarded 19 skilled roles in sectors with significant growth potential and we welcome Aberla employees to the Svella family. The rising cost of fuel, global focus on decarbonising transport and the expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure across the UK means the acquisition of Aberla Energy is of strategic significance to Svella Plc.

“Its service proposition is complementary to Svella Connect and allows us to leverage our digital infrastructure expertise to target growth in the fast-developing electric vehicle charging market.

Lee Marks

“Aberla Utilities has strong capability and expertise in network design, which is a great strategic fit and really bolsters Svella Connect’s current customer offering.

“With the industry ramping up to deliver government targets around full-fibre and EV charging, these acquisitions will create exciting commercial opportunities in line with our vision for long-term, sustainable growth.”

Joint administrator Jason Elliott, from accountancy firm Cowgills, said: “Having suffered extremely difficult times the Aberla board was required to make some difficult decisions. However, with our guidance, their backing and the unwavering interest shown by Svella Plc, we were able to successfully complete these deals thereby ensuring the continuity of 19 jobs.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk