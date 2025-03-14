NMITE launches sponsored construction management degree

NMIT’s Centre for Advanced Timber Technology building [Photo: Speller Metcalfe]

NMITS’s BSc (Hons) construction management degree will be delivered by the team behind the institute’s Centre for Advanced Timber Technology (CATT).

From September 2025 ten student applicants will be offered a fully funded place by AWE Nuclear Security Technologies, which is collaborating with NMITE on the new degree course.

This is a full-time three-year course, or four years if opting for a foundation year at the start.

This will be the first full degree offering from CATT’s new building, which sustainable design and construction methods.

AWE is sponsoring the course because of its requirement for construction managers on its programme of new build and refurbishment to the nation’s nuclear defence facilities.

Martin Thomas, engineering talent Lead at AWE, said: “Our mission to keep the UK, and everyone within it, safe and secure can only be achieved with cutting-edge facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Over the coming decades, construction managers will play a leading role in making this a reality. Our unique challenges require unique solutions. NMITE’s ability to cut through engrained ways of thinking to create innovative skills solutions means we are proud to partner with them on the exciting BSc construction management course.”

Students offered a place on the NMITE BSc in April 2025 will be eligible to undergo an AWE selection process in May to receive funding of their university course fees, along with a subsistence bursary of £5,000 per year, an AWE based work placement and the offer of a permanent role at AWE, subject to performance.

NMITE chief executive James Newby said: “This is a fantastic endorsement of NMITE’s unique approach. AWE’s commitment to funding our students and recruiting our graduates demonstrates how we are creating industry-ready professionals who can meet national skills demands while delivering economic benefits locally. NMITE recruits students based on their motivation to succeed, whatever their background—so this could be a life-changing opportunity for local people who may not have previously considered this career path, offering full financial support and a guaranteed route into a great job.”

For more details, see: nmite.ac.uk/undergraduate-degrees/bsc-hons-construction-management

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk