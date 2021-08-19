Nottingham sorting office to make way for student block

Aerial view of the new Bendigo building

Godwin Development has gained approval to redevelop the Bendigo Building, Nottingham’s former Royal Mail sorting office, into a 692-bed student housing development.

Planning approval was granted subject to clarification of further design details.

The scheme will see the currently disused property – vacant for nearly 20 years – demolished and replaced with purpose build student accommodation (PBSA), in a mix of studio apartments, four, five and six-bedroom clusters and accessible studio rooms.

There will be six car parking spaces and 312 cycle storage spaces.

Matt Chandler, development director at Godwin Developments, said the development would “ transform this eye-sore of a building into a thriving student hub”.

Godwin’s architect is RG+P, planning consultant is P&DG and engineer is HSP Consulting.

The decision means Godwin Developments has secured approval for more than 1,000 units this week following planning approval for The Meridian, a 23-storey build-to-rent (BTR) scheme in Sheffield. [See our previous report here.]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk