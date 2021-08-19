Nottingham sorting office to make way for student block

  1. Instagram
Thu August 19 2021

8 hours Nottingham City Council has given planning approval for a 13-storey student accommodation development near the city centre.

Godwin Development has gained approval to redevelop the Bendigo Building,  Nottingham’s former Royal Mail sorting office, into a 692-bed student housing development.

Planning approval was granted subject to clarification of further design details.

The scheme will see the currently disused property – vacant for nearly 20 years – demolished and replaced with purpose build student accommodation (PBSA), in a mix of studio apartments, four, five and six-bedroom clusters and accessible studio rooms.

There will be six car parking spaces and 312 cycle storage spaces.

Matt Chandler, development director at Godwin Developments, said the development would “ transform this eye-sore of a building into a thriving student hub”.

Godwin’s architect is RG+P, planning consultant is P&DG and engineer is HSP Consulting.

The decision means Godwin Developments has secured approval for more than 1,000 units this week following planning approval for The Meridian, a 23-storey build-to-rent (BTR) scheme in Sheffield. [See our previous report here.]

