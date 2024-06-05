Nottingham warehouse conversion gets under way

The six-storey former warehouse is on the Nottingham & Beeston Canal

The £13m canal-side residential project at Castle Wharf in Nottingham is being developed in partnership by The Canal & River Trust, Bloc and H20 Urban.

Located in the city's Canal Conservation Area, the six-storey former warehouse dates back to 1919 and was originally built to help move goods along the Nottingham & Beeston Canal.

Main contractor Jessops Construction is converting the building into 95 residential apartments, with 12 studios, 42 one-bedroom and 41 two-bedroom flats. This includes a rooftop extension housing eight apartments. Completion is due in March 2025.

The scheme is designed by Franklin Ellis Architects and funded by Citra Living, part of Lloyds Banking Group.

Citra appointed surveyors Rund to undertake technical due diligence and subsequently to be its project monitor.

Bloc has a long-standing joint venture with the Canal & River Trust (ex-British Waterways) – as well as with Network Rail – focused on exploiting surplus or underperforming real estate. H20 Urban is a subsidiary undertaking of Bloc.

Last year Bloc owner Richard Page sold a 50% stake in the business to Buccleuch Property, the vehicle of Richard Scott, the Duke of Buccleuch and Queensbury.

