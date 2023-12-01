Novus names new CEO

​​​​​​​Lee Hartley, company man

Lee Hartley takes over as chief executive of Novus Property Solutions on 1st January 2024

having spent his entire 25-year career with the Seddon family business. He joined Seddon as a trainee quantity surveyor in 1996 and worked his way up.

He takes over as chief executive from Steve Davies, who joined the company just in 2021.

Novus Property Solutions was previously Seddon Property Services until the group was split in two 10 years ago and divided among the Seddon family.

Lee Hartley has been on the board of Novus Property Solutions since its inception in 2013 and has occupied various roles including chief operating officer and most recently executive director.

Michelle Owen, chairperson of Novus Property Solutions and chief executive of its parent company JSSH Group (a John Seddon family business), said: “Lee has dedicated his whole career to Novus, working tirelessly for our business and the Seddon family for more than 25 years. He has been a trusted, highly respected and influential member of the Novus board for over 10 years, and played a critical role in our success during that time. Lee epitomises our deep-rooted Novus values and the time is right for him to take on this new role which he does with our full support.”

