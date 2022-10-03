O’Connor Utilities acquires fibre optics installer

O'Connor Utilities has bought a majority shareholding in Leeds-based fibre-optic specialist in Inict Limited.

Inict (styled as InICT) specialises in installing fibre optic cable for clients across the north of England. It has 110 staff and generated £10m revenue last year.

O'Connor Utilities is part of OCU Group, which was taken over in August by private equity firm Triton Partners.

Adrian O’Sullivan, managing director of O’Connor Utilities, said: “The investment in Inict is part of our strategy to add to our own expertise across the north of England for both the telecoms and multi-utility sectors. By embracing new talent through these partnerships, we are able to increase our roll-out capabilities and support the future economy on both a local and national level. We already work with some exciting companies in the region and adding Inict will significantly strengthen our offering. Evolving and adding new talent to our portfolio reinforces our commitment to the region and ensures we are always providing the best possible services to our clients.”

Inict director Andrew Burn said: We have worked closely with OCU over the last couple of years and built a strong relationship. We share an ethos of getting things right first time by providing clients with a first-class service. We are delighted to become part of the group and see OCU as the ideal partner to help our clients accelerate the deployment of fibre infrastructure in the north of England.”

