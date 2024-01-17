Octavius rebrands R&W

Octavius Infrastructure, formerly Osborne Infrastructure, acquired the assets of Southampton-based R&W Civil Engineering in July 2023, rescuing it from collapse.

Octavius’s intervention came just a week after R&W, a £30m a year business, had filed notice of intent to appoint an administrator. [See previous report here.]

R&W will now be known as Octavius Regional Civil Engineering.

Octavius is itself still a new brand, introduced in April 2022, six months after the sale of Osborne Infrastructure from family-owned construction group Geoffrey Osborne to private equity investor Sullivan Street Partners

Octavius chief executive John Dowsett said: “R&W becoming Octavius Regional Civil Engineering is the culmination of this dedicated team’s transition into the Octavius family alongside our national businesses in rail and highways and the recently acquired Navitas Engineering Group.

“For our customers it will be business as usual, all the same trusted people, the same professional relationships, the same safety focused and agile service that keeps this team’s customers coming back time and time again.

“The regional civil engineering business broadens our existing capability and capacity, strengthens our regional presence and agility, and will benefit from more efficient plant, equipment, systems, and support functions from the wider Octavius business.”

