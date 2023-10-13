Octopus recruits Ilke Homes creator

Nigel Banks

Nigel Banks, formerly research & development director at volumetric house-builder Ilke Homes, is now technical director (zero bills & low carbon homes) at Octopus Energy.

When Ilke collapsed Nigel Banks moved to Octopus to continue this work, developing, among other things, modular solar roofs.

Nigel Banks credits himself with having led the development of the original business case, concept designs and demonstrator prefabs for Ilke Homes when he was R&D director at Keepmoat. At Ilke Homes he was part of the executive team and led the product design team.

Ilke Homes collapsed in July this year, with more than 1,000 job losses and a £319m trail of debt.

Although the Ilke dream never flew, despite substantial private equity backing, there remains the dream of a mass-produced house so energy efficient that there are no energy bills to pay. Ilke Homes and Octopus Energy joined forces for a trial last year, fitting solar panels, air source heat pumps and battery storage on a pair of semi-detached two-bedroom houses in Essex.

