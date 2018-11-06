O’Hare & McGovern lands Banbridge college

O’Hare & McGovern managing director Martin Lennon

Southern Regional College has appointed O’Hare & McGovern as the main contractor to build its new further and higher education campus in Banbridge.

The Banbridge campus, which is on track to open in 2020, is part of a wider £95m investment programme led by Southern Regional College and the Department for the Economy across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

A £35m campus is already under construction in Armagh by local contractor Felix O’Hare and Company, which was appointed last year. A further £45m campus is planned for Craigavon.

The new 4,500 m² building in Banbridge, designed by WYG, will support a wide range of full time and part time courses through to degree level, specialising in digital media and design. The existing campus and sports facilities, which are based nearby on the same Castlewellan Road site, will continue to operate as normal during construction.

O’Hare & McGovern managing director Martin Lennon said: “We are a local company with a strong track record of success and we are proud to have been appointed as the main contractor. This project represents a significant educational investment in the area and in Northern Ireland and we look forward to working with Southern Regional College and all its partners and stakeholders to bring this project to fruition.”