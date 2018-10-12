  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri October 12 2018

  3. O’Hare & McGovern wins Banbridge campus deal

3 hours O’Hare & McGovern has won a £10.6m contract for the construction of a new college campus in Banbridge.

CGI of the new Banbridge campus, from the fly-through video below
Southern Regional College, based in Newry, is investing £95m in an expansion across County Armagh and County Down, with three new campuses planned for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The construction of the new £35m campus at Lonsdale Road in Armagh has already begun, with Felix O’Hare & Company as principal contractor, and is due for completion in 2020. It has been designed by WYG.

O’Hare & McGovern has now been appointed to build a new 5,000 m2 campus on the college's existing Castlewellan Road site in Banbridge, which is also on track to open in 2020.

In Craigavon, the college has submitted a planning application to build a new £45m facility.

