Olympic legacy corporation approves last East Village blocks

Buildings N18 and N19 will have 848 apartments for rent

The plans, approved by London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), will deliver apartments ranging from studios to three-bedrooms for rent at buildings N18 and N19 and a student accommodation building in Stratford’s East Village.

The three new buildings range in height from eight to 40 storeys.

Approval of the proposals should kickstart the delivery of the final buildings at East Village, completing the original masterplan.

Get Living has partnered with London College of Fashion, part of University of the Arts London (UAL) for more than half of the 504 student beds in building N16.

Plans for the ground floor space include exhibition spaces for students to showcase artwork and for community workshops, as well as commercial space for retailers, cafes and restaurants.

East Village public realm works include the creation of ‘Fashion Square’.

All of the buildings have been designed to achieve BREEAM Outstanding and meet Passivhaus principles. N16 will connect into the Olympic Park Heat Network, providing carbon savings and achieving net zero carbon.

Work is expected to begin on site sometime next year.

Howells and TP Bennett are the architects for the proposals, Cast Consultancy is the project manager and Quod provided planning and development services.

Get Living chief executive Rick de Blaby said: “As long-term stakeholders, we have seen East Village and the wider area transform over the last decade. As well as becoming home to thousands of people from all walks of life, the neighbourhood has become a hub for creativity, enterprise and learning, a place where people can come together and belong.

“The approved proposals for the new buildings not only demonstrate architectural excellence, but also directly address the local need for new, high-quality homes. With world-leading universities expanding to East Bank, the student need in the area is high, and we’re looking forward to delivering a place for young people that is designed to foster creative enterprise. We hope that many of those students will choose to stay in the local area after graduating, becoming a part of Newham’s thriving local economy.”

