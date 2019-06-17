Pace of Dundee house-building accelerates

Latest figures published by the city council show that show that 430 new homes were ready for occupation in the city, more than doubling the 2017/18 tally of 201. Council leaders say the trend is likely to continue, with the 500 mark expected to be exceeded this financial year.

The figures are included in the latest Dundee City Council draft housing land audit. Will Dawson, convener of Dundee City Council’s planning committee, said: “One of the key reasons that the planning system is in place is to ensure that the right things are built in the right places to allow the city to thrive.

“The recent adoption of the Dundee Local Development Plan 2019 means that there is a good choice of land designated for housing throughout the city that continues to ensure we encourage the delivery of high quality homes and places.”

Lynne Short convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee added: “The council has worked with local and national house-builders to encourage the delivery of a choice of housing throughout the city and clearly house-building creates jobs and prosperity.

“Social housing plays an important part in the mix in the city as well and as part of the council’s Strategic Housing Investment Programme we are continuing to build and let with our partners in the housing associations.”

More than 500 units are currently being built with more than 520 expected to be finished in 2019/20.

In March the council agreed to support delivery of housing to meet a strategic housing supply target based on an average of 480 units a year, including 200 homes through the Affordable Housing Supply Programme.