Pagabo renews £10bn major works frameworks

The second iteration of Pagabo’s major works framework launches in April 2020.

The framework is open to all public and private sector organisations to call on and is split into three project value bands across seven UK regions. It includes a core and reserve list of contractors.

Dominating the three lots are major contractors such as ISG, Morgan Sindall and Sir Robert McAlpine, each appointed to up to six out of the seven regions on all three lots. Willmott Dixon and Vinci Construction also feature across several lots available across each lot.

Regional contractors AMCM Group, GF Tomlinson, Henry Brothers (Midlands) and Wildgoose Construction feature across a selection of territories in lot 1 (£5m-£15m) as part of Pagabo’s commitment to supporting SMEs.

New appointments to the framework for 2020 include Ashe Construction, Bowmer & Kirkland, Kier and Wates Construction.

“We were delighted by the number of contractors responding to the tender,” said Pagabo managing director Jason Stapley. “The first iteration of the major works framework has seen double digit growth year on year, since its inception in 2016. In 2019 alone, we’ve delivered £833m worth of construction projects for the public sector up and down the country.

“We believe its success is down to our customer-focused approach; we’ve made it our mission to simplify the commissioning process with technology and innovation, we place social value at the heart of everything we do and ensure full flexibility, OJEU compliance and greater choice for everyone wanting to use the framework.”

The framework’s first four-year iteration was used by clients including Liverpool John Moores University, St Albans District Council, Richmond upon Thames College, Merseyside Police, Birmingham Symphony Hall, National Royal Orthopaedic Hospital and Doncaster Council.

