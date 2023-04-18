Paramount places biggest ever Hinowa order

The Hinowa Lightlift 40.18 Performance IIIS

Paramount Platforms is taking nine tracked spider booms from Hinowa’s UK dealer, Access Platform Sales, in a deal worth more than £1m.

The order includes a bi-energy version of the new Hinowa Lightlift 40.18 Performance IIIS, powered by both lithium battery and diesel. With a working height of 40 metres and maximum outreach of 17.5 metres, it is the biggest platform the Italian manufacturer has ever produced.

Paramount Platforms director Lee Kerr said: "We've had Hinowa platforms in our fleet since our inception 13 years ago because they are the best and most user-friendly tracked spider available on the market. Our customers like using them because they're so simple and smooth to operate. We're strengthening our fleet across the working height range because of customer demand.

"We're looking forward to being the first rental company in the UK to supply the Hinowa Lightlift 40.18. What's so good about it is that it has exactly the same operating system as all other Hinowa platforms. It may give much greater working height, but it's still one touch of button to level the platform and away you go. So our customers will have zero difficulty in using it."

The order also includes two bi-energy Hinowa Lightlift 15.70 spider lifts, with diesel and 110v electric power. It is also taking two bi-energy versions of the Lightlift 18.80 platform (lithium battery and diesel), and two bi-energy Lightlift 20.10s (diesel and 110v mains electric).

The order is completed by a bi-energy (diesel and 110v mains electric) Lightlift 26.14 spider boom lift and a bi-energy (lithium battery and diesel) Lightlift 33.17.

Lee Kerr said: "Lithium bi-energy spider lifts are growing in popularity because clients want the flexibility and efficiency of indoor and outdoor working in one machine."

As previously reported, Hinowa was acquired by JLG in February and is now now part of the Oshkosh Corporation access segment.

