Parkway to build Haverhill business centre

CGI of Haverhill's Epicentre

Finance for the innovation centre, to be called Epicentre, has been provided through a £3.5m loan from West Suffolk Council and £2.7m of Local Growth Fund investment from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.

The funding has unlocked development on the enterprise zone of the 30,000 sq ft four-storey building that was given planning consent in May this year.

Parkway will start construction at the end of this month.

Jaynic managing director Nic Rumsey said: “We welcome Parkway on board to deliver the Epicentre that will fulfil our long-held ambition for a business centre at Haverhill’s gateway.” He added: “The Epicentre building on the gateway site is directly adjacent to the ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ roundabout at the entrance to Haverhill and will hopefully help to attract further commercial investment and to support the creation of jobs for the area.”

Haverhill is a growing town, with plans for nearly 4,000 new houses. Haverhill Research Park is one of five sites within the Cambridge Compass Enterprise Zone.

West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths said: “We are delighted that the EpiCentre is now moving forward to further enable us to grow new and existing local businesses here. Building on our strengths such as advanced manufacturing this will bring new skills to benefit not only Haverhill, West Suffolk and the Cambridge Sub-Region but also the national economy.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk