Pasquill invests £14m in improved truss production

A fifth AV Birch Uni-Roll is installed in Pasquill’s Inverness site

Pasquill claims to be the UK's largest supplier of trussed rafters already and its investment plans are designed to keep it in that position.

Capital expenditure on production facilities includes £4.5m in 2022, £3.6 in 2023 and £6m to come in 2024.

A £500,000 machinery upgrade at Stoney Stanton forms part of the investment and is part of the next phase at the site following the installation of a Hundegger TurboDrive cutting machine in 2022.

Already in place at Pasquill’s Bodmin and Redhill sites, the Hundegger will increase capacity, reliability and quality while reducing waste by 8%, Pasquill said.

Stoney Stanton is also getting a £600,000 investment this year for a dedicated JJI Joist line.

Meanwhile, £185,000 is being spent in Inverness on a fifth AV Birch Uni-Roll beam press. The Uni-Roll has been designed to work in tandem with a planned glulam cutting line and cutting table.

Pasquill has also invested £450,000 in four electric Combilift forklift trucks at its Redhill site.

Plans for 2024 include installing a Randek AutoEye line at Pasquill’s Redhill site, establishing the UK’s first automated truss production line.

Gabriel Prior, operations director at Saint-Gobain Off-Site Solutions, said: "These strategic investments demonstrate Pasquill's commitment to continuous improvement, enhancing efficiency and creating a more sustainable future for our business as we work to make the world a better home. As we invest in cutting-edge technology and better facilities, we ultimately aim to provide an even higher level of service for our customers, while prioritising the welfare of our colleagues and reducing our environmental impact."

