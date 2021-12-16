Peel plans Chatham Waters expansion

Chatham Docks Industrial Estate masterplan

Landowner Peel L&P has produced a masterplan showing 3,600 new homes and a one million square foot employment zone on what is currently an industrial estate.

Approximately 35 acres of the 90-acre site would be open space.

Chatham Docks Industrial Estate is “a natural extension” to Peel’s existing Chatham Waters development, the developer said.

Peel L&P has invested £125m in Chatham Waters since 2011, redeveloping a brownfield site, creating around 750 full time jobs and 400 new homes, with a further 550 to be built over the next four years.

Executive director James Whittaker said: “Medway is bursting with opportunity and Chatham Waters is well placed to help deliver more jobs, improve the environment and connectivity to the river and public transport creating a community that meets the needs of Chatham residents. The vision is for a mixed-use sustainable community with a large employment area focusing on the digital, creative and health sectors along with a mix of homes including affordable homes, family housing, build to rent, open market and elderly living. The waterfront is a beautiful place, we have the chance to maximise this and create a community benefit that means all can enjoy the health and wellbeing advantages associated with this.”

Chatham Docks Industrial Estate is home to industrial businesses, many of whom don’t utilise the port facilities and suitable relocation sites are being explored to safeguard existing jobs, the developer said. The freight lock gates will be closing in 2025 as they reach the end of their effective life. This is why Peel L&P has been exploring a new vision for the brownfield land.

The developer stressed that the plans are at an early stage and have been published for public consultation to collect local feedback.

