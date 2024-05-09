Perega appoints new head of civils

Greg Schmidt

Greg Schmidt has previously worked for transport infrastructure designer RGP and residential developer Croudace Homes.

He has work on projects as diverse as the Karowe Diamond mine project in Botswana to the West Midlands Interchange project, where he managed the design team responsible for the bulk infrastructure design.

He joins employee-owned Perega from Burrows Graham, an engineering consultancy formed just in 2020 in Berkhamsted by Sarah Burrows and Mark Graham, who previously worked together at Hydrock.

Of his new job, he said: “Perega is one of the UK’s most respected engineering firms, and a fast-growing one too. The UK civils and infrastructure sector is one of the fastest growing in global construction and there are plenty of upcoming opportunities for Perega to capitalise on. Whilst the civils team is small, it’s a group of talented, highly-skilled, and agile practitioners, positioning us well to deliver complex projects and lay the groundwork to grow over the coming 12 months.”

Managing Director Fraser Robb added: “Greg is one of the most talented practitioners in the industry, having worked on an impressive portfolio of projects throughout his 22-year career. He brings a unique take on the profession with him, as well as a wealth of knowledge and skills when it comes to providing consultancy on big projects. This will be invaluable to us as we look to make deeper inroads into this particular niche. Not only that, he will also be tasked with expanding the size and skillset of the civils team, bringing on new engineers to deliver on highly-specific briefs.”

