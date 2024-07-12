Permasteelisa wins Salisbury Square façade package

Salisbury Square will house the new City of London law courts and police headquarters. [Image: City of London Corporation]

Permasteelisa will design, manufacture and install the façade to the new City of London law courts and police headquarters.

The two buildings, eight and 10 storeys, have been designed by Eric Parry Architects. The façade of the City of London Law Court will feature granite and limestone and will represent a contemporary reworking of the historic civic buildings of the Square Mile.

The City of London police headquarters will feature a bespoke, weather-resistant steel and glass façade that is expected to ‘naturally mature over time’ to blend in with the brickwork of the adjacent building.

Permasteelisa and sister company Gartner will each be involved. The design and manufacture of the bespoke façade for the London Police HQ will take place in Italy, while Gartner will look after the exterior of the Law Court building from Germany. UK staff will then start the on-site installation in the summer of 2025, with scheduled completion planned for September 2026.

Main contractor is Mace.

Permasteelisa Group chief executive Liam Cummins said: “There is no doubt that the Salisbury Square Development will play a leading role in the future of the City of London and we are honoured to have been entrusted to work with Mace on its construction.”

