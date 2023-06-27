Persimmon to build timber frame factory in Lougborough

Persimmon’s Space4 factory, to be built in Loughborough ,is believed to be the biggest timber frame in the UK.

It is expected to produce timber frame units for up to 7,000 homes a year and is set to be in full operation towards the end of 2025.

The factory will be on the Garendon Park sustainable urban extension (SUE), a community of over 3,000 homes on the Garendon Park estate on the northeast edge of Loughborough. Persimmon’s North Midlands team is master developer.

Dan Endersby, managing director of Persimmon Homes North Midlands, said: “Approval for the new Space4 facility at our Garendon Park development comes at a particularly exciting time as we welcome our first residents and continue to build our presence in Loughborough. Garendon Park will be one of Persimmon’s flagship communities, with over 3,000 homes, employment and leisure facilities, and a range of preserved historic monuments around the site.”

Gareth Wicks, managing director designate at Space4, said: “We’re delighted to have received approval for our new Space4 facility and I want to thank Charnwood Borough Council for their support. Not only will the development deliver up to 120 new jobs, it will also further our goal to place sustainable practices at the very heart of our developments.”

