Phoenix spreads its wings

Chairman Christian Watson

Founded by Christian Watson in 2010 when he was just 24 years old, Phoenix Brickwork (UK) Ltd is set to turn over more than £25m this year.

Phoenix undertakes scaffolding and drylining as well as brickwork. Work in hand includes a £1.5m contract with main contractor Clegg Construction to provide EOS steel frame systems, drywall internal partitions and ceilings as well as Rockfon suspended ceilings on a new 188-bedroom, four-storey Premier Inn in Layerthorpe, York.

In Nottingham, Phoenix has a £1m contract with Galliford Try to provide the brickwork and internal blockwork for the new iQ student accommodation development.

Also worth nearly £1m for Phoenix is work on a four-storey retirement complex in Sutton Coldfield. Phoenix will provide a brickwork and scaffold package for Adlington Retirement Living on its Wylde Green Retirement Apartments.

Further contract wins this year include projects in Sheffield and Tamworth, with Phoenix doing fire-stopping work, external brickwork and blockwork services for Equans and GMI Construction – both contract worth more than £250,000.

Group chairman Christian Watson said: “These recent successes are built on the quality of our team and their work. Our relationships with main contractors, many of whom are long-term clients, are becoming ever stronger as we continue to deliver projects on time and on budget, to extremely high standards. It is exciting to witness such strong growth in the first half of this year already, with more wins to follow. In addition, the further growth of Phoenix in wider geographical projects will only fuel more success.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk