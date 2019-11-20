Piling contractor sets up temporary works division

"We can basically supply and install any excavation bracing system, using either fabricated structural steelwork, or proprietary hydraulic bracing systems," said Richard Pattison, who heads Sheet Piling (UK)’s new ESS division.

"We deliver services in one attractive, easy-to-access package, providing clients with unique, hassle-free, timely and safe solutions, no matter what their excavation support needs.”

Sheet Piling (UK) managing director Andrew Cotton added: "SPUK has been associated with larger sheet piling projects for more than two decades and is now channelling its expertise to bring its same core values and ways of working to small and medium-sized projects. We have identified a gap in the market, which ESS can fill, and believe we have an irresistible proposition for SME contractors."

