Piling specialist offers site investigations

Central Piling reckons that clients who use the same company for site investigation and foundation works will be better placed to manage risk and speed up their project.

Central Piling has in-house design capability for finite analysis modelling, slope stability, retaining walls and foundations. The firm’s utilities and UXO desk studies provide information regarding potential hazards prior to ground investigation or construction work taking place.

Central Piling’s new site investigation division covers services such as ground investigation and boreholes. The former uses Dando cable percussion rigs for in-situ tests, and to install groundwater and ground gas monitoring wells.

The launch of the new division is partly in response to the demand for basement extensions, particularly in private homes. A basement impact assessment (BIA), using 3D numerical analysis software for finite element analysis, provides a soil/structure interaction analysis prior to construction. Central Piling already uses this to win agreements with water and rail authorities where structures are to be constructed next to their assets.