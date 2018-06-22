Gibraltar plans football stadium

images by The Stadium Consultancy/Alexander Schmitz Visual Services

Ramboll was appointed directly by the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) to provide multi-disciplinary engineering services for the project, working with The Stadium Consultancy.

If the public consultation period runs smoothly, the two-year construction project to start in the first quarter of next year.

The current Victoria Stadium has a capacity of approximately 2,300 seats and is used by the Gibraltar GFA for domestic matches within the National League, and as a training ground. In 2013, the GFA attained full membership of the Union of European Football Association (UEFA). However the existing Victoria Stadium does not comply with UEFA stadium standards – particularly in relation to capacity – and so matches played by the national team currently take place in Faro Stadium, in Portugal, more than 200km away.

The plan is to redevelop the existing stadium into a complex that is compliant with UEFA Category 4, with an overall capacity of more than 8,000 seats.

The site is next to both the airport and main road between Gibraltar and Spain. Given the proximity of the proposed development to Gibraltar Airport, height restrictions apply.

Ramboll’s scope covers structural work, building services, infrastructure, fire, vertical transportation, facades, acoustics, highways, environmental and project management services, supported from 10 different Ramboll office locations – Gibraltar, six UK offices, Madrid, Singapore and India. “This truly demonstrates collaboration and cooperation at its best,” said Jack Noble, Ramboll’s Gibraltar director.

Gibraltar's national football team climbed from 206th in the world to 195th earlier this year after a shock 1-0 victory over Latvia in a fiendly in March.