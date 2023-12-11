Plans go in for B&K's Ashington campus

Architect's impressions of how the campus will look

Bowmer & Kirkland is waiting to mobilise on the 5.7-acre site next to Wansbeck Business Park in Ashington as soon as the council reaches its decision.

The planning application has been submitted to Northumberland County Council by the Department of Education (DfE) on behalf of Northumberland College.

It will be one of a new generation of government-led educational buildings developed by the DfE with advanced concepts, design standards, net zero and sustainability at the heart of its build and operation.

Facilities at the new college will include an Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Construction Skills Centre. A further building will include academic and technical facilities with curriculum spanning hospital, health, education and childcare, business, tourism, digital and employability. The campus will also incorporate a centre for young people with special educational needs and disability.

Bowmer & Kirkland was appointed design & build contractor last year under the Department for Education construction framework, with Bond Bryan providing its architectural service. Much of the construction will be done offsite.

