Plans go in for Halifax leisure centre

The new complex will be built on the site of the existing North Bridge Leisure Centre.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and strategy, said: “The new leisure centre is one of the key projects within the Calderdale Next Chapter transformation programme which is investing in major improvements right across the borough. I’m delighted that we’ve reached this stage of the development. It’s such an exciting project which will bring pleasure and enjoyment to so many of our residents.”

The plans include feedback from public consultations held in the summer of 2018 and March 2020.

The new leisure centre will include a gym, a six-lane pool, sports hall and dance studio facilities and adventure climb.

Councillor Jenny Lynn, the council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, said: “This will be a centre for everyone, whether you’re a fitness fanatic or just getting started, whether you want to socialise with friends or encourage your kids to try new activities. However you want to spend your leisure time, whether working out or relaxing, there will be something there for you.”

The project is designed to support the council’s target to be carbon neutral by 2038 if not sooner. Its specification will seek to incorporate the latest measures for energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint throughout the building. This will include innovative pool filtration systems, rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient heating.

A key condition for the new leisure centre is that it must be self-funding, so that the income generated is used to repay the amount borrowed for construction. This is reflected within the plans for the new centre. Current estimates suggest, for example, that the annual utilities bill will provide a significant saving, costing £110,000 per annum less than was paid previously by North Bridge Leisure Centre and Halifax Swimming Pool combined.

Work on the technical designs will continue throughout the summer and autumn, with approval from Cabinet then being requested in the autumn. If approved, work on site is expected to start in early 2022 and be completed in 2023.

